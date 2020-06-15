Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manas Kumar Sahoo Pays Sand Art Tribute To The Late Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday, having been found hanging in his Mumbai apartment, and the entire film industry was shocked by the untimely demise of the young actor. The Raabta star was 34 years old and was loved by his many fans. Over the years, Sushant Singh Rajput transitioned from the small screen to eventually becoming a leading hero.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Manas Kumar Sahoo pays sand art tribute

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor's Family Arrives In Mumbai

Several fans of the actor expressed their grief over the news of his passing away. Several social media posts by the actor were filled with comments of heartbroken fans who expressed their sadness over his demise. In a similar manner, Manas Kumar Sahoo too paid his respects to the now-deceased actor. Manas Kumar Sahoo is a well-renowned sand artist who is known for his sand artworks internationally. The artist took to his social media profile to share a picture of his latest creation in which he paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Pooja Bhatt Asks To Not 'trivialise' Someone's Decision

Manas Kumar Sahoo created Sushant Singh Rajput’s face on the canvas and wrote a few words besides it. It reportedly took Manas Kumar an estimated 3 hours to create the entire artwork on the sand, according to a news portal. The text that was written besides Sushant Singh Rajput portrait read, “You will always be with us”. Manas Kumar even mentioned that the sand art is a special tribute dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput. Manas Kumar even spoke to the news portal about his grief over losing Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Nikhil Dwivedi Calls Out Bollywood's Hypocrisy

Manas Kumar Sahoo mentioned that he was quite shocked upon hearing the news of the demise of the actor. The sand artist called him a multi-talented actor and praised him for his work done in the film industry. Manas then expressed that his thoughts and prayers were with the family members and the loved ones of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several Bollywood actors and prominent people of the country too expressed their grief over the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: The Actor's Love For Astronomy Is Evident From This Video

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.