Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor's Family Arrives In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment. The Mumbai police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. It has been reported that a suicide note was not found at his apartment. It is now reported that his family members have arrived in Mumbai. Read on:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family arrives in Mumbai

It has been reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members have flown to Mumbai after the news of the actor’s demise. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family hails from Patna. It is reported that Sushant Singh Rajput's family arrived at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, last night. Reportedly, a funeral for the actor will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many Bollywood celebrities, as well as television personalities, took to their social media to express grief and shock. Sushant Singh Rajput started off his career as a television actor and hence had many friends in the television fraternity as well. Many celebrities have stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock to them.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

