Irrfan Khan's 'Banegi Apni Baat' Co-star Manav Kaul Recalls His Last Meeting With Him

On Wednesday, August 19, Bollywood actor-director Manav Kaul penned a heartfelt note for late actor Irrfan Khan while sharing a picture from the latter's resting place in the cemetery. In a brief Hindi caption, Manav wrote, "I came to Mumbai with Irfan brother’s number. Because of him, I got my first job in Mumbai in Banegi Apni Baat". He further added, "All my scenes were with him. Every time when the scene was over, it seemed that I have done a good job, but when I see the scene, I couldn’t look away from Irrfan Bhai’s face. I don’t know what he used to do, I just knew that his acting was different from the beginning."

In the caption, Manav recalled his last meet with Irrfan Khan and added, "I was smoking cigarettes at the backside away from the glare of the show, then he also came to smoke. Sharing cigarettes, I wanted to tell him a lot but ended up saying that ‘Irrfan bhai you are looking very beautiful'." Scroll down to take a look at his tribute post for Irrfan Khan.

Manav Kaul's heartfelt tribute for Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's death

The Hindi Medium actor died of colon infection-related complications on April 29. He was waging a battle against a rare form of cancer, neuroendocrine tumour, for two years. After a couple of chemotherapy sessions, he completed the shoot of his recently released film Angrezi Medium. A few days before his demise, Irrfan lost his mother, who was in Jaipur. And, due to the nationwide lockdown, he was unable to see her the last time. Reportedly, Irrfan's last words were, 'Amma has come to take me'.

A peek into Manav Kaul's Twitter

The Twitter handle of the Ghoul actor makes it quite evident that he is not an active social media user. Apart from re-tweets giving details of his whereabouts, he has often shared heartfelt poems and writing pieces. Along with this, his Twitter media feed has a lot of book and film suggestions.

"हताशा से एक व्यक्ति बैठ गया था

व्यक्ति को मैं नहीं जानता था

हताशा को जानता था



इसलिए मैं उस व्यक्ति के पास गया



मैंने हाथ बढ़ाया

मेरा हाथ पकड़कर वह खड़ा हुआ



मुझे वह नहीं जानता था

मेरे हाथ बढ़ाने को जानता था



हम दोनों साथ चले

दोनों एक दूसरे को नहीं जानते थे

साथ चलने को जानते थे” pic.twitter.com/V1O8prDSDJ — मानव (@Manavkaul19) March 15, 2020

Talking about his professional front, the 43-year-old actor was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. He has worked in various Bollywood films, such as Tumhari Sulu, Jolly LLB 2 and City Lights among many others. Reportedly, he will be next seen in Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina.

