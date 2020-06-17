Mandira Bedi Celebrates Her Son Vir's Birthday With An Adorable Video Montage; Watch

Mandira Bedi is celebrating the birthday of her son Vir and the actor seems quite delighted. She took to social media to share a montage of Vir’s journey so far as an infant to a boy. The video was delightful and fans poured in with wishes for the young boy and shared several positive comments.

The video starts off with an adorable moment between Mandira Bedi and Vir in the pool. As the video progresses, Vir can be seen in different stages of life from an infant to a boy. Several pictures in the montage looked adorable and fans loved the video created by Mandira Bedi. Sharing this video on social media, Mandira Bedi wrote a heartfelt caption for her son. She wrote that he is the best part of her life and she is thankful for having him. She also thanked him for always being himself. She ended the video with a caption in which she called Vir the love of her life.

This amazing bond between the mother-son duo was loved by fans of Mandira Bedi and they showered Vir with several praises in the comments section. Prominent celebrities too commented and wished Vir on this joyous occasion. Fans even wrote some positive and kind words for the young boy.

Apart from that, Mandira Bedi has been working out dedicatedly amid the lockdown. She has not failed to keep her fans posted about the day to day happenings in her life with regards to fitness and workouts. The actor has also shared snippets from her routine which fans have loved and praised her for her amazing dedication.

Mandira Bedi was last seen in the film Saaho as she played the role of Kalki in the film. Apart from that, Mandira Bedi may soon be seen in a film titled Romantic which has been directed by Anil Paduri. Her role in the film is still unknown, according to a news portal. Mandira Bedi has been away from the film industry for a while and hence her fans are eager to watch her once again on the big screen.

