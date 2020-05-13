Mandira Bedi Makes 'Italian Khichdi', Here's How You Can Make It Too; Watch Here

Mandira Bedi recently shared a video of her making some delicious looking Risotto. And while she was at it, Mandira recalled a memory of her son’s childhood days saying that when he was small, he used to always want to eat “dal chawal or dal khichdi.” She somehow convinced him to have some Risotto and used to call it Italian khichdi.

Seeing this video, fans went on to laud Mandira for her convincing skills. Some even praised the delicious-looking food. Some fans went to ask her for the recipe for the dish. So here's taking a look at how to make Risotto or Italian khichdi.

How to make Risotto or Italian Khichdi, courtesy Sanjeev Kapoor

To make risotto or Italian khichdi you will need, 1 1/2 cups arborio rice, 8-10 button mushrooms, 4 cups vegetable stock, 10-12 chopped Shimeji mushrooms, 1/4 cup chopped Enoki mushrooms, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon garlic chopped, 1 small onion finely chopped, 2 tablespoons white wine, Salt to taste, Fresh thyme sprigs 2 + for garnish, fresh cream 1 teaspoon, butter 1 teaspoon, parmesan cheese grated 2 tablespoons

Method of how to make risotto:

To make the creamy mushroom risotto, heat olive oil in a non-stick pan then add garlic and sauté till golden brown. After that add onion, mix and sauté. After a few minutes add butter, shimeji and enoki mushrooms, mix well, and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Once cooked add Arborio rice, mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add stock, white wine, and salt, mix and simmer for a few minutes. Later, add thyme, mix well, cover and cook for 10-15 minutes. Add cream, parmesan cheese and butter. Mix all well until the cheese melts. Once it cools down a little put it in a serving plate and garnish it with some fresh coriander. Your Risotto is ready. Watch the video below.

