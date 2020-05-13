Mandira Bedi Donates PPE Kits To Sion Hospital, Raises Funds To Protect 'medicos'

Owing to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country, a lot of Bollywood celebrities stepped forward to make a contribution that will help the government of India fight the battle with Coronavirus effectively. From donating funds to PM CARES to donate PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to paramedics, everyone is trying their best to help others out during these difficult circumstances. Joining the bandwagon is TV star Mandira Bedi, who recently donated 100 PPE kits to Sion Hospital, Mumbai and partnered with Tring to raise donations for PPE kits by urging her friends and fans to make their bit of contribution as well.

Mandira Bedi donates PPE kits to Sion Hospital

Not so long ago, the Shanti famed Mandira Bedi joined hands with a Mumbai-based video shoutout startup, Tring, to provide the healthcare workers with PPE kits. Bedi herself donated a sum total of 100 PPE kits for the fight against COVID-19. She also partnered with Tring to raise donations by urging people to donate and in return, she will send them a personalised video thanking them for their generosity.

However, the actor-host recently took to Instagram to share a photograph of several boxes of PPE kits to thank her friend Sneha Rajani for her support to donate PPE kits to Sion Hospital, Mumbai. She also requested her fans to contribute as much as they can by donating to Tring.co.in/Mandira-Bedi with PPE kits for healthcare workers.

Bedi captioned the post writing, "All these #ppeKits made it to Sion hospital from the factory in Bhiwandi

Thank you so much for your support. Love you @sneharajani_

Pls do contribute at www.tring.co.in/Mandira-Bedi

Let’s protect our medicos together."

According to Mandira Bedi's profile on Tring's website, "Each Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit for medical staff consisting of one coverall laminated and waterproof, nitrile gloves, goggles, face shields, 3-ply surgical masks and shoe covers has been made available at ₹ 650/- each (all-inclusive of delivery costs and applicable taxes)".

(Image credit: Mandira Bedi Instagram)

