Mandira Bedi Introduces Her Adopted Baby Girl Tara To The World, Calls Her 'blessing'

Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram to introduce her adopted daughter. The actor posted a beautiful family picture in which Mandira Bedi is seen flashing a wide smile with her husband Raj, son Vir and daughter Tara. Mandira Bedi called her a ‘blessing’ as she introduced her little girl.

Mandira Bedi also informed that she is 4 years old. The actor stated that they welcome her with ‘open arms and pure love’. She also called herself grateful and blessed to have Tara. Mandira Bedi then shared her daughter's full name – Tara Bedi Kaushal. She also added that Tara became part of her family on October 28, 2020. Talking about the picture, Mandira Bedi, along with her husband and her kids, donned white outfits for the picture. Tara looked beautiful as she flashed a wide smile with her parents and brother. Take a look at Mandira Bedi's daughter's picture with the family.

Mandira Bedi's comment section was flooded with congratulatory wishes. The actor's celebrity friends also congratulated her and also shared that they are proud of her. Take a look at how fans reacted to Mandira Bedi's daughter's picture.

Mandira Bedi about to complete 365-day exercise challenge

In the recent past, Mandira Bedi shared workouts that require no equipment and the posts have been gaining attention. Almost a year back, the actor pledged to exercise every day for a year. The actor does not skip her workouts and recently revealed about the same on her Instagram story. Bedi told her fans that she is just nine days away from completing the challenge.

She shared a picture that shows the minute details of her workout. The image shared by Bedi showcases the actor do a 30-minute workout. The actor captioned the screenshot she shared, ''9days to go...to make it one year, of not missing a single day of exercise! #day356 #365daysofexcercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitnindiamovement #happyfornoreason.'' Check out the post she shared.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. She will next be seen in Shanmugam Muthusamy’s Adangathey. Fans are quite eager to know more about the film. However, the makers have not disclosed much about the film yet.

