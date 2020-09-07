Mandira Bedi Feels 'best When Soaked In Water On Sundays'; See Photo

Bollywood actor and television presenter Mandira Bedi shelled out Sunday vibes with her recent picture. She took to social media and shared a photo of herself soaked in the pool through her official Instagram handle on September 6, 2020, Sunday. The actor can be seen rejoicing in water in her swimming costume. Here is everything you need to know about Mandira Bedi’s latest social media post.

Mandira Bedi shells out weekend goals with her recent IG photo

Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi gave weekend goals to her fans and followers on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself through her official account. Bedi dropped a picture of herself while soaking in the pool. The actor was seen donning a black bikini. She accessorized her look with a necklace, tiny earrings and a pair of classy sunglasses in the latest photo on social media.

Mandira Bedi also opted for a no-makeup look in the social media picture. Moreover, she is seen confident in her short hair. The actor was drenched as she was seen smiling for the capture.

The caption accompanying Mandira Bedi's Instagram post

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Mandira Bedi expressed how she felt after being soaked in water on Sunday. It read, “Best when soaked in water on Sundays. ðŸ¤ŸðŸ½ ðŸ’¦”. She has also added emoticons like water drops and cool hand gesture in the description. Check out Mandira Bedi’s Instagram post:

Reactions to Mandira Bedi’s social media post

Mandira Bedi’s Instagram post has garnered a response from numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities on the photo-sharing platform. Within a day of sharing, it received more than 59000 likes and around 480 comments on the recent picture. While some of her fans and followers wrote appreciative comments applauding her fitness and confidence, others took to the section and expressed their views through emoticons like hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, claps, thumbs up, and hugs, to name a few. Check out the responses on Mandira Bedi’s latest photo on social media:

