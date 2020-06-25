Mandira Bedi Shares Throwback Pic With R Madhavan From 'Ghar Jamai' And It Is Unmissable

Actor Mandira Bedi recently shared a major throwback picture, taking fans a trip down memory lane. She went on to share a pic along with her co-star R. Madhavan from the series Ghar Jamai. This pic is truly unmissable.

In the picture, R. Madhavan can be seen donning a yellow t-shirt and Mandira can be seen sporting a red saree. The expression of the two cannot be missed, they seem to be stunned looking at something. Along with the post, Mandira also wrote, “#throwbackthursday When @actormaddy and I were gobsmacked in #gharjamai”. Check out the throwback picture below.

Fans were left in splits after seeing this picture. The post received several likes and comments. Fans recalled a few scenes from the daily soap. Some of the fans also said that Ghar Jamai was their favourite show. One of the fans said, “This picture is a treat. The show was a perfect delight”. Check out a few more comments below.

About the show

The 1997 daily soap Ghar Jamai starred Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal R. Madhavan in lead roles. The series revolved around the Shaktishaali family, which adheres to their long-established practice of inviting the groom to stay with the bride rather than the bride to move to the groom's home. The serial was loved by fans and viewers, it also received several awards for its acting and storyline.

Apart from this picture, Mandira often goes on to entertain fans and netizens with her throwback posts, cooking posts, workout posts on her Instagram handle. The is currently spending her time at home with her loved ones and seen giving glimpses on how she spends her day at home. Mandira recently shared a stunning picture of her looking all lovely in the salmon pink dress. She revealed in the comment section that this is her work from home outfit. Seeing this picture, it is quite evident that the actor manages to look every bit glamourous even in her work from home avatar. Take a look:

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho alongside Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. She will next be seen in Shanmugam Muthusamy’s Adangathey. Fans are quite eager to know more about the film. However, the makers have not disclosed much about the film.

