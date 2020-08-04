Mandira Bedi Reveals She Is About To Complete 365-day Workout Challenge

Mandira Bedi, apart from being known for her acting skills, is also a fitness enthusiast, noted for her distinctive style. The actor often shares pictures of her workout routines on a regular basis on Instagram. She recently revealed that she is short of nine days of her 365 days of her workout challenge, that she had set out to achieve. Read on to know more about Mandira Bedi's workout challenge.

Mandira Bedi about to complete 365-day exercise challenge

Mandira Bedi recently shared workouts that require no equipment and the posts have been gaining attention. Almost a year back, the actor pledged to exercise every day for a year. The actor does not skip her workouts and recently revealed about the same on her Instagram story. Bedi told her fans that she is just 9 days away from completing the challenge.

She shared a picture that shows minute details of her workout. The image shared by Bedi showcases the actor worked out for 30 minutes.

The actor captioned the screenshot she shared, ''9days to go...to make it one year, of not missing a single day of exercise! #day356 #365daysofexcercise #365daychallenge #nobhay #getfitwithmandy #mandirabedi #selflove #fitnindiamovement #happyfornoreason.'' Check out the post she shared.

(Image Credits: Mandira Bedi Instagram)

Mandira Bedi has been sharing several pictures of her workout along with details on Instagram. The actor is also widely noted on social media for sharing positive thoughts with her fans. Check out some of the workout posts she shared on Instagram:

On the professional front, Mandira Bedi was last seen in several projects in the year 2019. She was a part of The Tashkent Files, Saaho, Adangathey, and Ezham Mudra. The actor is yet to announce her upcoming films and projects.

Mandira Bedi rose to prominence for her performance in the TV show titled Shanti, which aired on Doordarshan. Some of the most memorable performances of Bedi came in TV shows like Aurat, Dushman, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others. Apart from that, Mandira Bedi is also known for hosting several high-profile cricket tournaments like the ICC Cricket World Cup and the IPL.

