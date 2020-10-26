Mandira Bedi's Net Worth As She Welcomes Daughter To Family, Check Out How Well-off She Is

Mandira Bedi kick-started her career in 1994 after she was roped in for the show, Shanti. After this, she made her debut in Bollywood with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of several films, television shows and web series. Here's a quick look at Mandira Bedi's net worth.

Mandira Bedi's net worth

As per a report by findcelebritywiki.com Mandira Bedi's net worth is approximately Rs 11 crores to 74 crores ($1.5 Million to $10 Million). Mandira Bedi's income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies and web shows. She was born to Punjabi parents who were based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and most of her childhood was spent there. She worked in an advertising agency before she began her acting career, stated a World Blaze report.

Mandira Bedi's movies

Mandira has been a part of several Hindi and Tamil movies. After Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she was roped in for back-to-back movies like Badal, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Manmadhan, Naam Gum Jaayega, Divorce, Dus Kahaniyaan, Meerabai Not Out and others. In 2019, she was seen in the movie, Saaho, alongside superstar Prabhas. Reportedly, Bedi has a Tamil film- Adangathey in the pipeline.

Mandira Bedi's daughter

On the occasion of Dussehra, Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, and she were elated to share the big news with fans. The duo took to their social media handles and revealed that they welcomed a new addition to the family - a daughter. The couple adopted a four-year-old girl, Tara, in July and introduced her to fans on October 25.

Sharing a family portrait, Mandira wrote: 'She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020'. Soon, stars from the industry wished the couple.

