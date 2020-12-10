Mandira Bedi Is 'going Bananas' On Instagram, Fans Say 'Pretty As Always'

Mandira Bedi is among the well-known names in the industry. She has been quite active on her social media platforms. The actor recently shared a post of herself that caught the attention of her followers.

Mandira Bedi wears a monkey mask, says she is looking better every day

Mandira Bedi has more than a million on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of herself wearing a gorilla monkey mask. The actor is wearing a black top and posing gracefully in the animal mask. Taking a funny jib on the picture, she wrote that her friends think she is looking better as each day passed by. Her caption read, “My friends tell me I’m looking better every day...

Your thoughts ? #goingbananas" (sic). Check out the post below.

Mandira Bedi’s Instagram post grabbed her followers' eyes. Many of the social media users hilariously agreed with her “friends” thought that she is looking better. Some also commented that she still looks beautiful even with the huge monkey face mask. Actor Gaurav Gera also left several laughing emoticons in the comment section. Many fans also commented on her post. While one fan called her "Bandira Bedi" another called her "Hot Beast". Take a look at a few reactions below.

Mandira Bedi has appeared in multiple TV shows, movies, and web-series over the year. She gained popularity playing the titular role in the 1994 television series, Shanti. Mandira was also seen in TV shows like Aurat, Ghar Jamai, CID, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, 24, and others. She hosted Fame Gurukul, Deal Ya No Deal, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Ek Se Badhkar Ek – Jalwe Sitaron Ke, and Indian Idol Junior.

Mandira Bedi made her big-screen debut in the blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. She then appeared in movies such as Badal, Dus Kahaniyaan, Meeerbai Not Out, and others. The actor took a break from the silver screen in 2009, as was then seen again in 2014 in O Teri. She halted her work again for around three years and appeared in the 2017 film Ittefaq. Her most recent project includes Vodka Diaries, The Taskent Files, Saaho, and Adangathey, making her debut in Tamil cinema.

