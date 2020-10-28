Mandira Bedi Reminisces Daughter Tara's First Day And Reveals How She Changed Her Life

After introducing everyone to her four-year-old daughter Tara through social media on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Mandira Bedi reminisced the toddler's first day with her and her family in an interview with Mid-Day. During her interview, Mandira shared how she, husband Rraj Kaushal and son Vir Kaushal used to video call with her during the COVID-19 lockdown before they could get her home. She also revealed that when her husband reached the adoption centre to finally get her home, back in July, Tara sat on his lap and gushed 'Chalo'.

Mandira Bedi expresses how Tara has changed their lives

On Dussehra, Mandira Bedi and her family introduced their bundle of joy to the world through Instagram by sharing a cute family photo. They also revealed that the four-year-old became a part of their family on July 28, 2020. However, they couldn't share the good news with everyone immediately because of the adoption protocol, stated Mandira. Elaborating more about the same, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor said that when a child is adopted, he/she is considered to be in foster care for around a month and the family cannot announce them as a member until all the legalities are successfully completed.

During her interview with the media outlet, an elated Mandira Bedi also expressed that Tara has changed their lives as they're back to the 'world of nursery rhymes'. For the unversed, the four-year-old hails from Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town. Mandira shed some light on Tara's first day with them as well and revealed that when they used to video call with her, she would always ask them when they were going to visit her. Furthermore, the 48-year-old also shared that her husband had made two trips to Tikamgarh during the COVID-19 times. She spilled the beans on Tara's reaction when her father visited the adoption centre to get her home and revealed that the toddler sat on Rraj's lap and said 'Chalo'.

Mandira Bedi's daughter Tara is a 'like a blessing from above' for her family, expressed the CID actor in her heartfelt Instagram post. Mandira wrote,

She has come to us

Like a blessing from above

Our little girl, Tara.



Four years and a bit

With eyes that sparkle like stars

Sister to her Vir



Welcoming her home

With open arms and pure love

Grateful, thankful. blessed



Tara Bedi Kaushal

Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.

Check out Mandira Bedi's Instagram post for Tara below:

