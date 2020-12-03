Mandira Bedi Shares Glimpse Of Her 'lockstar' Tara Meditating; Leaves Fans In Awe

Mandira Bedi's daughter Tara was seen meditating on her trampoline on December 3, 2020, chanting the 'Om Shanti' mantra while being recorded on camera. The actor posted the video on her official Instagram handle with a caption in which she called her daughter her 'Lockstar'. She also added a hashtag that read '#talapalachickenmasala' as a nickname for the child.

Mandira Bedi's Instagram post earned a lot of heartwarming comments from friends and fans in a couple of hours. Fans also recalled the actor's name 'Shanti' from the mantra that the child is seen chanting. The 9-second long video has more than 50 thousand likes presently.

Mandira Bedi's video of her 'lockstar'

READ | Mandira Bedi's Instagram Posts Show Different Ways To Drape Sarees!

Mandira Bedi's daughter has been a part of many posts on the actor's Instagram. In the meditating video that Mandira posted, fans commented with smileys and hearts, and some even said that the little one's "smile just made their day". Other fans noticed that Tara was chanting the 'Om Shanti' mantra, and they mentioned remembering Mandira's debut as the first character the actor played on TV was named 'Shanti'. Other comments were mostly about the stutters in which Tara was trying to chant the mantra. The comment section was flooded with compliments like "cute" and "adorable".

READ | Mandira Bedi Introduces Her Adopted Baby Girl Tara To The World, Calls Her 'blessing'

Fans also did not miss out on showering compliments to Tara, who is originally Mandira's adopted daughter. The actor had previously posted pictures on her Instagram with her daughter in the centre of their family picture. She called her daughter a 'blessing' while introducing her to the world. The family picture where Mandira's husband Raj and her son Vir accompanied the actor and her 4-year-old adopted daughter, earned a lot of wishes as well.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Drops A Funny Comment As Fans Compare Mandira Bedi's Faceswap Look With Him

In recent times, Mandira Bedi has been posting fashion-related posts on Instagram, particularly in sarees and gowns. Evident from her official Instagram handle, she is giving her full time to her children and is enjoying some quality family time. She occasionally shares home workout videos and offers health tips from time to time as well.

READ | Mandira Bedi Feels 'best When Soaked In Water On Sundays'; See Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.