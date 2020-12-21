Mandira Bedi Looks Like 'Bronze Goddess' In Bright Yellow Bikini By The Beach

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram handle is proof. Earlier today, the actor-host took social media by surprise after she shared a throwback picture of herself to flaunt her enviably toned physique as she posed in a yellow bikini by the beach. Shelling out major vacay goals for fans on Instagram, Mandira expressed 'missing the sun, sea and sand' as the 'temperature drops'.

Also Read | Mandira Bedi's Daughter Tara Sends Digital Letter To Santa; Asks For 'Paayal' As A Gift

Mandira Bedi's phone 'reminded' her that her bikini picture wasn't posted

Earlier today, i.e. December 21, 2020, Indian film and television star Mandira Bedi set social media ablaze with her throwback bikini picture, which left netizens gushing over it. In the picture shared by her, the 48-year-old looked nothing less than stunning in a bright yellow bikini which she paired with a printed yellow cape and a pair of chic sunglasses. Along with flashing her beaming smile at the camera, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor showed off her chiselled abs and her toned body as she posed for the camera by the beach.

Also Read | Mandira Bedi Is 'going Bananas' On Instagram, Fans Say 'Pretty As Always'

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "As the temperature drops.. major missing happening of the sun sea and sand...My phone reminded me that this photograph hasn’t been posted, used or even seen the light of day! (sic)". Within no time from sharing, Mandira's IG post caught netizens attention on social media and fans were quick to slide into the comment section of her post to shower her with heaps of praise. A lot of Mandira's pals from the television industry also praised her for her fit physique in the comment section.

Check out Mandira Bedi's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Mandira Bedi's Photos Of Her 'lockstar' Tara Meditating; Leaves Fans In Awe

In less than five hours from sharing, Mandira Bedi's Instagram post garnered over a whopping 80k likes and more than 1k comments by her admirers. In the comment section of her post, everyone was all-praise about Mandira's fitness. While the Mismatched actor Vidya Malavade called the Ghar Jamai actor a "Bronze Goddess", Tennis player-anchor Tanvi Shah commented expressing, "What is that body holyyyyy .. M".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Also Read | Mandira Bedi Urges People To Be #local4diwali As She Posts A Gorgeous Pic In Ethnic Wear

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.