Mandira Bedi's Daughter Tara Sends Digital Letter To Santa; Asks For 'Paayal' As A Gift

After adopting a four-year-old daughter, Mandira Bedi is now kick-starting to celebrate the first Christmas season with the newest member of her family. Taking to Instagram, the CID fame released an adorable video of daughter Tara making her cute wish to Santa Claus. The heart-warming clip has melted several hearts on the internet by making fans emotional.

Mandira Bedi’s daughter’s digital letter to Santa

On Monday, December 14, Mandira shared a clip of daughter Tara making her first-ever Christmas wish to Santa Claus. In the video, Tara narrates that she doesn’t know how to write a letter yet. However, cute Tara says that she is a ‘good girl’ and wants a ‘Paayal’ as her Christmas present. Since Tara couldn’t write a letter herself, her mother helped Tara filming a digital letter for Santa Claus. Check out little Tara’s digital letter and Christmas wish in the video below:

Digital letter to Santa! ðŸŽ… ðŸŽ„

“Main good girl hoon.. Mujhe Christmas ke liye Paayal chahiye.. “

As soon as the digital letter surfaced online, it melted several hearts. While some found the video tremendously ‘cute’, many others went on to drop heart and smiley after watching the video. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Back in the month of October, Mandira announced the adoption news with her Instagram family. In the post, the matriarch shared that little Tara became a part of their family on July 28, 2020. The actor narrated that her arrival is like a 'blessing' for her. Along with it, Mandira stated that she is 'grateful and thankful' to have gotten the opportunity to adopt Tara as her daughter and nurture her.

She has come to us

Like a blessing from above

Our little girl, Tara. â­ï¸



Four years and a bit

With eyes that sparkle like stars

Sister to her Vir â£ï¸



Welcoming her home

With open arms and pure love

Grateful, thankful. blessed ðŸ™ðŸ½



Tara Bedi Kaushal â£ï¸

Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.

