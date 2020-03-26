Mandira Bedi Posts A Throwback Pic But Fans Love The Way She Looks Now More; See Post

Mandira Bedi is an Indian actor and television presenter who is very popular among her fans. She is very active on social media and has a huge fan following. The actor is remembered for having played a role in Bollywood’s iconic Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge and shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Over the years Mandira Bedi had created a space for herself in the entertainment industry and became a regular face in the small screen industry. Though, she has been seen in many films and television soaps, the actor, who is now a fashion designer also, became a prominent face right from her debut television series, Shanti.

She played the title role in the television series which was telecast in the year 1994 and was the first-ever daily soap in Indian television. The actor recently posted a throwback picture of herself on her Instagram account.

Mandira Bedi posts a throwback picture of herself

Mandira Bedi usually posts a lot of fitness videos of herself on her social media. But recently she posted a portrait of herself on Instagram and fans have been going gaga over it. The portrait was from the time when she did her first show, Shanti. Take a look at it below.

Fans react to Mandira Bedi's throwback picture

As soon as Mandira Bedi posted the picture, it got flooded with fan comments. People started posting comments about how it reminded them of her show and appreciated her for her beauty. While there were plenty of people suggesting her to grow her hair out like old days, there were few fans who were of the opinion that she looks better now. Take a look at their comments below.

Here's another throwback picture of the actor

