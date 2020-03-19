Mandira Bedi Works Out At Home Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak | See Picture

Mandira Bedi is one of the fittest celebrities of Bollywood. She never fails to motivate her fans to hit the gym. She is known to set the internet on fire with her vacation pictures. She has been a huge influence in making her fans work out as many people look up to her for her fitness regimes. She regularly posts pictures and videos from her workout routine.

Recently, the government has advised people to stay at home to avoid the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. Many States have also closed down movie theatres, gyms, institutes, malls and other public gatherings spaces. However, this does not seem to stop Mandira Bedi from working out. She recently took to her social media to share a picture of her working out at home as she is self-quarantined at home due to Coronavirus.

Mandira Bedi took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself working out. She was seen wearing a sports bra as she flaunted her back tattoo. She paired it with yoga pants and also opted for an orange cap as she posed for the picture. She also posted a caption in which she talked about her workout as well as the ongoing situation. She said that all that is asked of us is to stay at home and she is homeschooling her son Vir and she is also loving it.

Talking about her workout she said that she is going to do that in her best gear. However, her hilarious take on her posterior is what stood out in the caption. She said that she is going to make her 'bums look like plums'. She concluded the caption by advising her fans to stay at home and stay safe. She also encouraged the fans by saying that she knows we can beat this.

