Masaba Gupta Reminisces Childhood Memories As She Pens Birthday Wish For Her Friend

Masaba Gupta recently took to her Instagram to post a picture from her childhood days. She posted the picture to wish her friend on her birthday. In this picture, Masaba Gupta is seen sitting with her friend as she strikes a wide smile looking at her friend.

She is seen wearing a beautiful white frock. Her friend, on the other hand, is seen looking at something with a big smile on her face. She is seen wearing a red and white dress. Masaba Gupta also penned a beautiful note cherishing her childhood memories of playing Super Mario and stealing besan ke laddoos.

She wrote, “Happy birthday Su! My oldest friend, one whom I can pick up with from wherever we left off- even after ages. Even though you live so far away, it’s nice to know you’re always a call away.Of course playing endless hours of Super Mario & stealing besan ke laddoos at our sleepovers was a better life...but look how far we’ve come. That too with a decent head on our shoulders & a pleasant smile on our lips, always. P.S - no comments on my hairstyle please 😂” (sic)

Masaba Gupta's never seen before avatar for her brand promotions

Masaba Gupta is a popular fashion designer who recently launched her line of fragrances. Wild For You is one of the six variants of the perfumes she’s been promoting. For this variant, Masaba has been posting gorgeous pictures of herself and portraying the ‘raw, authentic and unafraid of exploring’ vibe in her pictures, which goes with the tagline of the variant.

In these photos, Masaba can be seen wearing a red top and a boho-printed skirt while she walks amidst trees. She is also seen wearing chunky bangles that amped up her look. Not to miss, the subtle makeup and her red lip colour made her look even more gorgeous. Masaba Gupta's look is completed with open hair look. Seeing those pictures, fans of the designer have been going gaga over how beautiful she is looking. Moreover, they have been appreciating her for her wild and stunning looks.

What has Masaba Gupta been up to during lockdown?

Masaba Gupta has been very active on social media during the lockdown. She has been keeping her fans updated with her daily life to keep them entertained and motivated to get through during these dark times. The designer has also been posting work out videos to keep her fans motivated to stay fit.

