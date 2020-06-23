Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant, Along With His Father, Was All Smiles For The Camera

Several pictures, videos, movie scenes, and many more of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been making rounds on the internet. From his childhood pictures to his recent ones, fans have been sharing it all. We recently stumbled upon a family picture of Sushant Singh Rajput in which they are all smiles at the camera.

In this throwback picture, Sushant can be seen posing beside his father and his brother in law. He can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and jeans along with a wristwatch and sunglasses in his hands. His father is also wearing a printed black t-shirt and black pants. And his brother in law is in his police uniform. Take a look at the photo below.

Fans and netizens went on to leave heartfelt comments on the post. They went on to write saying how he was always smiling for the camera. They also wrote looking at Sushant’s dad saying, how proud he was for all the achievements. Netizens also went on to write saying that they will miss the ever-smiling Sushant. Check out a few comments below.

Since Sushant Singh's passing away, several actors have come out and talked about the perils of mental well-being and clinical depression. Many celebrities have also taken to social media to highlight various concerns surrounding Bollywood and the media in general. Making his debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che! he was lauded for his acting skills and personality. He starred in several films and was soon expected to be seen in the much-awaited film Dil Bechara.

About Dil Bechara

The movie Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled under the banner Fox Star Studios. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in crucial roles. Dil Bechara is also said to be a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars that released in 2014. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and will hit the big screen once the lockdown is lifted.

