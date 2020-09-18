'Health Is Precious': Soha Ali Khan Encourages Women To Take Vitamin-rich Diet Amid COVID

Amid the pandemic, several Bollywood stars are spreading awareness about adopting a healthy lifestyle and fitness regime to stay fit and healthy. Recently, actress Soha Ali Khan shared a picture from a gateway while relishing some healthy diet including vitamin-rich foods like bananas and almonds. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that women need to take care of her health and build immunity.

Soha Ali Khan urges fans to consume immunity building food

Further, she wrote that in these unprecedented times, there is so much in life that demands our attention including taking care of the families to work to maintain a strict routine. However, she wrote that as women, taking care of their health and building immunity should be on their priority at these tough times. She further added that a good answer for an immunity lies in including vitamin-rich foods like bananas and almonds in the daily diets. At last, the actress wrote that the health of a woman is more important and precious than any other treasured possessions.

Meanwhile, the actress who is spending some quality time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu recently shared a picture on Instagram while giving a glimpse of her work resumption. The picture seems to be from the dressing room of the actress where she can be seen getting ready for something interesting that might be in store for her fans. In the mirror selfie, the Ghayal: Once Again actress can be seen getting her hairdo and makeup done by the artists with complete protection. Going by the picture, it seems that the actress is going to shoot for an amazing project. While captioning the post, the actress wrote “Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.”

Sometime back, the actress gave a glimpse of her weekend getaway. The actor shared a picture of her sitting and relaxing on a swing. She was spotted wearing a white lacy blouse with black joggers. Soha Ali Khan donned a no-makeup look and tied up her hair in a messy bun. The picture also has a beautiful background of traditional Indian architecture. Soha Ali Khan shared the picture with the caption, “Sunday."

(Image credit: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

