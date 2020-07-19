'Mangal Pandey: The Rising' Marked Aamir Khan's Comeback After 4 Years; Read More Trivia

Mangal Pandey: The Rising, released in the year 2005, is directed by Ketan Mehta and co-produced by Bobby Bedi, Ketan Mehta, and Deepa Sahi. The biographical drama film features Aamir Khan in the titular role. The film also features Rani Mukerji, Ameesha Patel, Toby Stephens and Kirron Kher in key roles.

The movie is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, who is one of the prominent Indian soldiers who played a major role in sparking the Indian rebellion of 1857 aka The First War of Indian Independence. With all that said now, read some of the interesting trivia about Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Aamir Khan's Mangal Pandey: The Rising trivia

Aamir Khan, who played the role of Sepoy Mangal Pandey in the film, made a comeback after a four-year hiatus post Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001.

The role of Captain Willaim Gordon was initially offered to Hugh Jackman, however, the actor turned down and Tobey Stephens was later offered the role.

Aamir Khan, for his role in the Mangal Pandey: The Rising, grew a moustache and also grew long hair as the actor does not like wearing wigs.

While the filming of the shoot, when the crew members would get bored, Aamir Khan used to entertain everyone on the sets of the film using a microphone and he used to perform, Aati Kya Khandala. The actor also used to perform one of his popular tv commercials where he portrayed the role of a Nepali guide.

Aamir Khan requested the actor Ameesha Patel to be cast as he had seen Patel's performance on one of the game shows called 'Question Time India' and was heavily impressed by her IQ. Director, Ketan Mehta later accepted Aamir Khan's request of casting Patel.

Aamir Khan, who is widely known for his perfectionist nature, had considered keeping his real hair long for his role in the film. However, this resulted in the dates for filming getting extended.

Ameesha Patel, who plays a key role in the movie, sported no-makeup look in Mangal Pandey: The Rising. The actor said that sporting no-makeup look was Aamir Khan's suggestion and she was happy that his suggestion worked in the film.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising bagged top position at the Chennai box-office during the opening weekend of the film.

