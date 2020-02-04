Mangalorean Steamed Fish Recipe To Prepare At Home For A Delicious Savouring

There are many ways in which you can season your fish, but the Mangalorean steamed fish is always one of the best. Here is the recipe for the Mangalorean steamed fish you can easily try at home. Know ingredients and other details below-

Mangalorean steamed fish recipe

Ingredients for the dish

500 gms Fish Fillets / Steaks

3/4 tablespoon Lime juice Vinegar or

to taste Salt

as required / Banana leaves Aluminium foil

Ingredients for the masala

2 Onion Chopped

1/2 cup Coconut Grated

1 teaspoon Chilli powder

10 cloves Garlic cloves chopped

1 Ginger " chopped piece

2 Cinnamon " - stick

1 Star anise

7 Cloves

1 teaspoon Cumin seeds

1/2 tablespoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon Fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon Fenugreek seeds

1/2 tablespoon Vinegar

Salt

How to make?

Rub the fish steaks with salt and vinegar/lime juice and keep aside.

Dry roast the grated coconut till golden brown and keep aside.

Dry roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and fenugreek seeds till they turn a shade darker and the aroma fills the air. Keep aside.

In a pan, heat 2 teaspoons of oil and when hot. Add the chopped onions, ginger, and garlic to it. Saute till the onion turns brown in colour. Add the chili powder and stir for a minute. Switch off the heat and let cool.

Grind the roasted coconut along with the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds and the onion mixture, vinegar, cinnamon, star anise, cloves and salt to a fine paste. Adjust the seasoning.

Wilt the Banana leaves by holding over low flame. The wilted leaf can be folded easily without breaking.

Take a leaf and spoon in a bit of the ground masala. Place a fish piece on top of the masala and put a spoonful of masala on top of the fish. Cover the fish with the leaf and make parcels.

Your Mangalorean steamed fish is ready to be served hot and enjoyed.

