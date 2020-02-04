Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Mangalorean Steamed Fish Recipe To Prepare At Home For A Delicious Savouring

Bollywood News

Mangalorean steamed fish recipe is always one of the best fish dishes. Here are the ingredient details and steps to prepare this lip-smacking delicacy-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mangalorean steamed fish recipe

There are many ways in which you can season your fish, but the Mangalorean steamed fish is always one of the best. Here is the recipe for the Mangalorean steamed fish you can easily try at home. Know ingredients and other details below-

Also Read | Mango Kiwi Fuzz Recipe To Try At Home For A Refreshing Summer Drink

Mangalorean steamed fish recipe

Ingredients for the dish

  • 500 gms Fish Fillets / Steaks
  • 3/4 tablespoon Lime juice Vinegar or
  • to taste Salt
  • as required / Banana leaves Aluminium foil

Also Read | Corn Cake Recipe To Try At Home With This Step-by-step Method

Ingredients for the masala

  • 2 Onion Chopped
  • 1/2 cup Coconut Grated
  • 1 teaspoon Chilli powder
  • 10 cloves Garlic cloves chopped
  • 1 Ginger " chopped piece
  • 2 Cinnamon " - stick
  • 1 Star anise
  • 7 Cloves
  • 1 teaspoon Cumin seeds
  • 1/2 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon Fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon Fenugreek seeds
  • 1/2 tablespoon Vinegar
  •  Salt

Also Read | Bhopali Kebab: Here's A Recipe To Make This Delicious Starter At Home

How to make?

  • Rub the fish steaks with salt and vinegar/lime juice and keep aside.
  • Dry roast the grated coconut till golden brown and keep aside.
  • Dry roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and fenugreek seeds till they turn a shade darker and the aroma fills the air. Keep aside.
  • In a pan, heat 2 teaspoons of oil and when hot. Add the chopped onions, ginger, and garlic to it. Saute till the onion turns brown in colour. Add the chili powder and stir for a minute. Switch off the heat and let cool.
  • Grind the roasted coconut along with the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds and the onion mixture, vinegar, cinnamon, star anise, cloves and salt to a fine paste. Adjust the seasoning.
  • Wilt the Banana leaves by holding over low flame. The wilted leaf can be folded easily without breaking.
  • Take a leaf and spoon in a bit of the ground masala. Place a fish piece on top of the masala and put a spoonful of masala on top of the fish. Cover the fish with the leaf and make parcels.
  • Your Mangalorean steamed fish is ready to be served hot and enjoyed.

Also Read | Dark Fantasy Cake Recipe To Bake At Home For Your Weekend Brunch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TANHAJI BEATS DANGAL & DABANGG
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
TWITTER REACTS TO COMICAL RUN OUT
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD