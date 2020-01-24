Mango Kiwi Fuzz Recipe To Try At Home For A Refreshing Summer Drink

Mangoes contain a high level of vitamin C and have the ability to cleanse your skin from deep within your body. Kiwis have a high level of antioxidants present in them that prevents the skin from degrading. A mango kiwi fuzz is a sweet combination of mango and kiwi which is a perfect refreshment drink to fight a tiring and hot summer day. With the simple ingredients found in one's kitchen, here is a quick and simple recipe to make the detox drink at your home.

A quick and easy recipe to make Mango Kiwi Fuzz at the comfort of your home

Ingredients required to make the dish

3, ounce fluid Mango concentrate

4, ounce fluid Water

2, ounce fluid Grenadine

2, ounce fluid Kiwi juice

Ice cubes

1, Mango slice for garnishing

ALSO READ | Four Exotic Fruits From Around The World That Are A Must-try

Directions to make Mango Kiwi Fuzz

Take a tall glass and add ice cubes to it. Then add the mango concentrate, water, grenadine, and kiwi juice to it. Mix it well. You can also blend it together in order to make a proper mixture. Serve topped with a mango slice and enjoy!

ALSO READ | Cranberry: 5 Reasons Why You Must Include This Magical Fruit In Your Diet

Tips:

Blended Mango pulp also works well if you don’t have the concentrate available.

The kiwi juice can also be substituted for kiwi pulp.

The grenadine can be switched with normal sugar syrup.

It is advised to use grenadine because the juice combines better with it.

To store the juice, mix all the ingredients without water and ice and store it in a bottle in a refrigerator.

There are a variety of other detox drinks to try if one does not like the above flavours. Other than mango and kiwi, there is also a range of flavours to pick from and combine to make a detox drink according to your taste. Some other fruits with detox properties include berries, pineapple, papaya, apple and more.

ALSO READ | Fruit Facials With Exotic Fruits That Will Do Wonders For Your Skin

ALSO READ | Sev Puri Chaat: Here's An Easy 5-step Recipe To Make This Savoury Snack At Home

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock