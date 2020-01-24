Mango Kiwi Fuzz Recipe To Try At Home For A Refreshing Summer Drink

Mangoes contain a high level of vitamin C and have the ability to cleanse your skin from deep within your body. Kiwis have a high level of antioxidants present in them that prevents the skin from degrading. A mango kiwi fuzz is a sweet combination of mango and kiwi which is a perfect refreshment drink to fight a tiring and hot summer day. With the simple ingredients found in one's kitchen, here is a quick and simple recipe to make the detox drink at your home.
ALSO READ | Four Exotic Fruits From Around The World That Are A Must-try
ALSO READ | Cranberry: 5 Reasons Why You Must Include This Magical Fruit In Your Diet
There are a variety of other detox drinks to try if one does not like the above flavours. Other than mango and kiwi, there is also a range of flavours to pick from and combine to make a detox drink according to your taste. Some other fruits with detox properties include berries, pineapple, papaya, apple and more.
ALSO READ | Fruit Facials With Exotic Fruits That Will Do Wonders For Your Skin
ALSO READ | Sev Puri Chaat: Here's An Easy 5-step Recipe To Make This Savoury Snack At Home