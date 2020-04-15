Mani Ratnam Goes Live On Insta, Wife Reveals How R Madhavan 'changed His Life'

Guru director Mani Ratnam recently joined his wife for an Instagram Live session. The ace director’s participation came as a surprise to many of his fans and they were delighted to ask their questions to him. Actor R Madhavan, Aditi Rao Hydari also joined Mani Ratnam during this Instagram Live session.

Mani Ratnam joins wife Suhasini on for an Instagram live session

Ace director Mani Ratnam is known to be extremely private in real life. Mani Ratnam has directed several films like Guru, Raavan, Roja, Alaipayuthey, and others. These films not only impressed the critics but also were loved by the audience. Recently, Mani Ratnam’s fans were taken by surprise when he joined his wife Suhasini Hasan for an Instagram Live session.

Also read | Three Years Of 'Kaatru Veliyidai'; Aditi Rao Hydari Thanks Director Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam’s fans flooded in with their questions for the Roja director. Not only his fans but co-actors also joined him during this Live session. Actor R Madhavan joined the session and asked questions to Ratnam. This interaction between R Madhavan and Mani Ratnam was loved by fans since Maddy’s debut film Alaipayuthey celebrated its 20th anniversary yesterday on April 14, and the film was directed by Ratnam himself.

During this live session, Mani Ratnam’s wife was delighted to reveal that Madhavan changed her husband’s life by introducing him to golf. Actor Anu Hassan also joined the Instagram Live session and asked Mani Ratnam what was his biggest takeaway from the lockdown and the Coronavirus pandemic. Ratnam said, “being in Zen mode.”

Also read | Mani Ratnam's Son In Quarantine, Talks With Mom Suhasini Via Isolated Room's Window; Watch

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also did not miss out on a chance to ask the Roja director a question. She asked him how does he always choose the right actor for a particular role. Ratnam said that he always looks for somebody who would not be troublesome.

Also read | R Madhavan Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Alaipayuthey', Thanks Fans For 'keeping Memories Alive'

Also read | Sona Mohapatra Lauds Chinmayi Sripaada After Vairamuthu Is Ousted From Mani Ratnam's Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.