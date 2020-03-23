Mani Ratnam's son in quarantine, talks with mom Suhasini via isolated room's window, watch

Kanika Kapoor recently got flak for socialising after her return from London, as she later tested positive for COVID-19. However, another celebrity is showing the importance of self-quarantine as the world battles the contagious virus. Mani Ratnam-Suhasini's son Nandan has been in self-quarantine since his return from London, though he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

Interestingly, the youngster lives in the same house as his director-actor parents, but in an isolated room. Suhasini-Nandan are communicating via the glass window of his room.

Khushbu Sundar shared a video of the mother-son communicating in an informative manner on how he is managing.

In the video, the actor shares, “Hello everyone, I'm talking to my son from outside this glass window, everyone knows why. He returned from London on March 18.”

Nandan replies, “Hi everyone, it's been 5 days since I returned. And I've been living in this isolated room here all on my own and will not leave the room for another 14 days. No matter how boring it is, this is the least we can do to ensure everyone is safe.”

Suhasini tells asks him, “How do you eat your food?”

He responds, “They leave the food in a separate room, when I'm not there and then once they leave, they wash their hands thoroughly and I do the same and then eat. As soon as I'm done, we wash the plates in boiling hot water immediately.”

“Have you tested positive for covid-19,” asks his mother.

“No, I have not but I think it's safer to self-quarantine for 2 weeks before meeting my family,” the video ends.

Khushbu Sundar hailed Suhasini-Mani Ratnam for being ‘responsible.’ The actor-politician wrote how there was so much to learn from them, while giving her regards for his recovery.

Watch the video here:

This is what responsible people do.. kudos to @hasinimani and #NandanManiratnam So much to learn from them.. my hugs for you are reserved for a better and a safer day Nandan..🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/9hnP4QYLae — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 22, 2020

The family lives in Chennai and Tamil Nadu has recorded nine cases so far. Meanwhile, overall, in India, 396 cases, including seven deaths, has been reported.

