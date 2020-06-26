Maniesh Paul Shares Joke About Post-corona Life With Masks, Says 'keep It Light And Easy'

Mickey Virus actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram to share a hilarious joke about the use of masks once the COVID terror subsides. Along with the image of a mask put on the back of a head, the actor also spoke about the need to keep things light and easy during the pandemic outbreak. He wrote through the caption, "Im worried hahahahahaha!! Keep the humour on!! Keep it light and easy...this too shall pass....stay home stay safe🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻love u all... #mp #fun #quarantinelife #stayhome #stayblessed"

Actor Maniesh Paul has also joined the bandwagon to help the migrant workers who are travelling back to their home ground. As per reports, Maniesh Paul has helped many migrants who are walking back home barefoot in this scorching heat. The actor has reportedly provided footwear to over 500 plus migrants travelling across Mumbai and Delhi. Earlier, when the PMCares Fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maniesh Paul had donated 20 lakh rupees, as the PM stated the money would be used to battle Covid-19 crises.

It was recently reported that Maniesh Paul has taken the help of Sonu Sood to send more than 40 stranded migrant workers back to their homes. As reported, Maniesh Paul reached out to the migrants and also made sure that they had enough ration and capital to cope with the crisis. He has also given his household helpers a certain amount of money so they can take care of their basic needs and afford basic necessities. The actor has also produced a short film to raise awareness among citizens.

In an interview with a media portal, Maniesh Paul revealed that whatever money they will be getting from 'What If', they will be putting it for charity because of the on-going Coronvirus crisis, a lot of people are in need including daily wage workers. Therefore, he along with the makers will be distributing the money amongst them.

Elaborating on his short film, Paul stated that the short film is a thriller and is based on the situation of lockdown that everyone is facing right now. He also unveiled that he will be playing himself in the short film and will give the viewers an insight into what happens when the quarantine days keep on increasing. Paul has shot the entire short film on his mobile phone, said the actor-host himself.

