Manish Malhotra Birthday: From Poo To Naina, Iconic Characters He Has Created

Manish Malhotra is one of the iconic fashion designers of Bollywood who has designed almost every A-lister's outfit for some or the other event, occasion or movie. His impeccable vision for fashion has given Bollywood some of the most iconic looks which are still remembered by fans and have become classics over the years. The designer turned 52 today and marking the occasion of his birthday, here is the list of some of the iconic characters which he styled for movies.

1) Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kareena stole our hearts when she played the role of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena as Poo was major fashion and style goals. Fans loved Poo's outfits that she carried with sheer grace and ease and her character from the movie is still one of the most relevant and relatable characters for most of the millennials. The credit for transforming Kareena into Poo goes to Manish Malhotra as he styled the actor through the movie.

2) Rahul, Anjali, and Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most loved romantic films of Bollywood which has given all the Bollywood fans iconic characters like Rahul, Anjali and Tina. Their outfits from the movie were major fashion and style goals for that generation. All the characters in the movie were styled by Manish. He also received the Best-costume designer award at Bollywood Movie Awards for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

3) All the characters from Kal Ho Na Ho

All the costumes in the film Kal Ho Na Ho were designed by Manish Malhotra. Preity Zinta, in an interview, mentioned that she wanted a very "preppy look," similar to that of Ali MacGraw's in Love Story (1970), and wore glasses to make Naina's initially-serious role more relevant to the audience. This movie also earned Manish an award for Best Costume at 2004 IIFA.

