Manish Malhotra Shares His First Reel On Instagram; 'Runs Away' From The Camera

Manish Malhotra is undisputedly one of the biggest names in the fashion industry in India. Manish Malhotra’s Instagram is filled with photos of the outfits that he has designed. But, he has now posted his first Instagram reel, along with a song in the background that matches his actions in the video. Have a look at his first Instagram reel.

Manish Malhotra ‘runs away’ from the camera

His first Instagram reel has come in the form of a compilation of videos in which the designer is trying to avoid the camera. The song Jaane Kyun from the movie Dostana, which is composed by Vishal Dadlani and his partner Shekar, was playing as the reels showed Manish trying to avoid the camera. He gave amusing reactions every time the person handling the camera would sneak up on him. A small line edited over the video said, “Running away from the camera for once”.

The line was probably a reference to the fact that Manish Malhotra walks on stage at the end of fashion events. As he walks on the ramp to receive the acknowledgement and appreciation of the crowd, he is often captured walking towards the camera. Manish Malhotra’s Instagram comments on his first reel were filled with his followers complimenting his looks and enjoying the small, yet amusing video posted by him. This was a rare post by Malhotra, as most of his posts on Instagram feature other celebrities and the stylish outfits that he has designed.

Manish Malhotra’s work in fashion designing spreads well outside the Hindi film industry, including the outfits designed by him in Telugu and Tamil film industry, and in Hollywood as well. He has designed costumes for some of the biggest names in the world for films such as Main Hoon Na, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Jab We Met, 3 Idiots and many more. He has also done several fashion shows and events all around the world.

