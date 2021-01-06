Gauahar Khan's 'Zaroori Tha' Crosses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and shared the news of her music video Zaroori Tha crossing over a billion views on YouTube. The song was voiced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, while it featured Gauahar Khan and her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon as a couple who had parted ways. Read further ahead to know more about the video and what she had to say.

Guahar Khan's ‘Zaroori Tha’ music video crosses 1 Billion views

I am soooo fortunate to have been a part of this monumental project . Thank u for the love . 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @RFAKWorld @DevrajSanyal @KushalT2803 #rahulsud https://t.co/px80NuUM08 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 5, 2021

Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter handle yesterday on January 5, 2021, to share the news of her music video Zaroori Tha crossing a billion views on YouTube. The song was based on a couple who had parted ways on a bitter note, and later cross paths when one of them is about to get married. The heartbreak ballad was picturised on Gauahar Khan and her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon.

1 BILLION+ views for @RFAKWorld’s #ZarooriTha, Aapka pyaar humein tab bhi zaroori tha aur aaj bhi. Thank you all for loving this song, it’s such an honour for a Non-Film song to reach such a level of greatness & a milestone that leaves us with so much joy! ❤️ Keep listening! pic.twitter.com/ozRbOUUqQL — VYRL Originals (@VYRLOriginals) January 5, 2021

Gauahar shared a snippet of the video in her Tweet and expressed how she was fortunate to be a part of this project and called it monumental. She wrote, “I am soooo fortunate to have been a part of this monumental project. Thank u for the love.” Followed by the folded hands emojis. The post was shared by the song’s presenters VYRL Originals along with a video that showed the milestones of the music video. The tweet mentioned, “1 BILLION+ views for @RFAKWorld’s #ZarooriTha, Aapka pyaar humein tab bhi zaroori tha aur aaj bhi. Thank you all for loving this song, it’s such an honour for a Non-Film song to reach such a level of greatness & a milestone that leaves us with so much joy! Red heart Keep listening!”.

Gauahar Khan’s friends and fans have reacted on this and wished her as the song crossed this milestone. They congratulated her and some of them said she deserves this. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Ur a billion-view-happily-married girl. My god u couldn’t ask for anything more if you wanted. Big big love and many congrats @GAUAHAR_KHAN

🥰😍🥰😍🤗🤗💯💯 https://t.co/0GUQCGcrB4 — Devraj Sanyal (@DevrajSanyal) January 5, 2021

You deserve all this love and success G ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sabeen_ (@TheWords_Speak) January 5, 2021

