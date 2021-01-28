Manish Malhotra Shares Unseen Pictures From Varun And Natasha's Wedding, Take A Look

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s close-knit wedding became the talk of the town as soon as the actor shared beautiful pictures from the intimate ceremony on social media. Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24 with family members and close friends in attendance. Now, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the man behind Varun's wedding attire, has shared a video that has unseen pictures from the wedding.

Manish Malhotra shares unseen moments from Varun's wedding

Manish shared a sneak peek of adorable family moments. Varun’s father David Dhawan, mother Lalli Dhawan and other family members can be seen having a gala time. They are posing in between the wedding festivities. The video is a compilation of stills from various wedding festivities that took place in Alibaugh. In the pictures, David and Lalli can be seen colour coordinated that were in line with the bride and groom. Lalli is seen in a richly embellished baby pink silk attire while the filmmaker rocked in a blue and white silk kurta, pyjama followed by a matching turban. While captioning the post, Manish wrote, '#wedding #memorable #moments #family #love'.

Manish also shared another video on Instagram that was a compilation of all the moments that looked like it's from the sangeet night. In the pictures, Manish posed with Varun’s cousins and Lalli Dhawan. Earlier, Manish had taken to Instagram and share a montage video of 'family selfies'. Wishing the couple, Manish wrote, "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. wish you’ll happiness and an abundance of laughter together. my dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji’s wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heartfelt moment. lots of love and blessings always." [sic].

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal entered wedlock after years of courtship, that started with their friends in childhood.

