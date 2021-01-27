Varun Dhawan Thanks Fans For 'love And Positivity' After Wedding With Natasha

Varun Dhawan is making sure to thank all the people who made his wedding special. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter and thanked everybody for sending them love and messages after his wedding to Natasha Dalal. Dhawan also took to Twitter and thanked the company who planned his wedding. Find out more details about this story below.

Varun Dhawan thanks everybody for love and positivity after wedding to Natasha

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently got married to his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. The couple had been secretly dating for years and have finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaugh. Right after the wedding, Varun Dhawan took to social media and shared a few pictures from his wedding nuptials. These pictures quickly went viral and they were plastered all over social media.

Many Bollywood celebs were quick to shower their love on the couple on social media. Apart from other celebrities, many fans also congratulated the couple. Varun Dhawan has now taken to social media to thank everybody for their love and affection. The Judwaa 2 actor took to Twitter and said that over the last few days he and wife Natasha Dalal have received immense love and positivity from everyone. Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s tweet here.

The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart 🙏 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021

After thanking all his fans and fellow actors from the industry, Varun Dhawan also thanked his wedding planners. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude to Shaadi Squad. He also posted a picture where he and Natasha Dalal posed with the wedding planners. Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s tweet here.

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. As mentioned earlier, the Bollywood actor and the fashion designer got married in a private ceremony in Alibaugh. The ceremony was attended by Varun and Natasha’s close family and friends. While sharing a picture from his wedding on social media, Varun wrote, “Life-long love just became official”. Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post here.

After sharing pictures from his wedding, Varun Dhawan also shared pictures from his pre-wedding rituals. He first posted a picture from his haldi ceremony and captioned the image by writing, “HALDI done right”. He then posted pictures from his and Natasha’s mehendi ceremony. Take a look at these Instagram posts from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding here.

