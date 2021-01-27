Manish Malhotra Shares Unseen Picture With Varun Dhawan's Mom From Pre Wedding Festivities

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's wedding has been the most-talked-about event recently. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also in attendance to the close-knit wedding affair. He recently took to Instagram to share an unseen picture with Varun Dhawan's mother from the pre-wedding festivities. Scroll to see the picture and know how his fans have reacted to it.

Manish Malhotra's unseen photo with Varun Dhawan's mother

Manish Malhotra has shared an unseen picture of him with Varun's mother. In the caption, he wrote that the picture was clicked from the Mehendi ceremony from Varun's wedding. Manish is looking dapper in a dark blue kurta and white pyjama. He teamed up the outfit with a dark blue Nehru Jacket and a pair of embroidered loafers. While Varun's mother looked beautiful in a red and olive coloured salwar suit. It was a long-sleeved dress with golden work on it. She has accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a maang tikka. Both are all smiles for the camera.

The post uploaded by Manish received a lot of love from his fans. The post garnered over 49K likes and is still counting. Many of his fans are commenting on the post with red heart emojis and fire emojis as well. See their reactions here:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24, 2021. The wedding venue was The Mansion House in Alibuag. As soon as the news broke out that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are leaving for their wedding, paparazzi were stationed outside their houses to get their pictures and videos. Only close family and friends were invited to the wedding due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Recently, on the episode of What Women Want hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun revealed that he and Natasha are childhood friends. He also shared that Natasha rejected him a couple of times but he did not lose hope.

Varun was last seen in the movie Coolie No 1 which released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. He will next be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo which is a romantic comedy directed by Raj Mehta. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in prominent roles.

Image courtesy- @mnaushmalhotra Instagram

