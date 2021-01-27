Varun Dhawan's Entry At Wedding Venue On Bike Is Swagger Redefined | See Picture

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's wedding is the current talk of the town. New pictures from his wedding have surfaced on social media. The pictures show the entry of the groom at the venue. Opting out of the traditional ride on the horse, Varun is seen riding a bike to the venue.

Varun Dhawan's wedding photos

In the pictures, Varun is seen riding a bike at the wedding venue. The actor looks handsome as ever in his wedding ensemble. He is wearing a silver-coloured embroidered sherwani and a silver turban as well. His bike was also decorated with a garland. One of the photos also sees Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with the jaymalas around their necks and are all smiles for the camera.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24, 2021. The venue of their wedding was The Mansion House in Alibaug. Several pictures and videos of them leaving for the venue have emerged on social media as well. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also in attendance to the close-knit wedding affair has shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram. Only close friends and family were invited to the wedding owing to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Varun shared the official pictures from his wedding on Instagram. In the caption of the post, he wrote, 'Life long love just became official'. He has also shared pictures from his Haldi ceremony wherein he is bathed in turmeric paste and showing off his muscular body. He has also given a sneak-peek into the Mehendi ceremony. In the pictures that he shared, Natasha is clicked as she is getting henna on her hands. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan has denied the new so of a lavish reception being held in Mumbai for all the friends from the film industry.

In the recent episode of What Women Want, Varun revealed that he and Natasha are childhood friends. He saw her first when they were in the sixth standard. He was also rejected by her a couple of times but he did not lose hope.

Image courtesy- @varundvn Instagram

