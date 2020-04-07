Manisha Koirala Talks About Her OTT Debut 'Maska', Says She Had To Abuse A Lot

Manisha Koirala is one of the established actors in Bollywood. She was born and brought up in a politically prominent family of Nepal, and is also the granddaughter of a former Prime Minister of Nepal. After being diagnosed with cancer, she has been taking her time to pick up scripts and sign new projects. She was last seen in on a Netflix film Maska. Read on to know more about what Koirala has to say about her Netflix debut:

ALSO READ | Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Adorably Calls Him Papa For The First Time | Watch Video

Manisha Koirala on OTT debut with Maska

Manisha Koirala was recently seen in an interview with a leading entertainment portal where she talked about her OTT debut film Maska. Koirala said that the least she liked about her character is the fact that she had to abuse a lot. It was really difficult for her to do it. According to reports, she had also said that she is playing an eccentric Parsi woman, in the film, whose son has gone off-track in his life. She is trying to preserve the roots and heritage of the Parsi culture.

ALSO READ |Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' Completes 1 Year Today; Garners 750 Mn+ Views On YouTube

Her character wants to preserve her Irani Café and restaurants as she wants to carry on her husband’s legacy. In the film, she is depicted as an extremely passionate woman, who cares deeply about her own family and her own culture. She is also very protective of her family, especially her own son, Rumi. She wants him to perform his duties by carrying the family’s legacy ahead.

ALSO READ |Neena Gupta Posts About COVID-19 Says, "HUM SAB POLICE HAI

For the unversed, Maska is a 2020 drama flick. The title ‘Maska’ comes from the maska used in Irani restaurants, a key symbol in the story. It features Javed Jaffrey, Nikita Dutta, Shirley Setia, and Prit Kamani in the lead, along with Koirala. It was released on Netflix on March 27, 2020.

ALSO READ |'Ten Minutes Of Meditation Can Help Relieve Stress': Milind Soman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.