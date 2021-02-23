Manisha Koirala Shares BTS Black And White Picture As She Is Back On The Set

Manisha Koirala shared a black and white picture from one of her recent works projects on her Instagram account. She once again quoted a famous personality in the caption that added a humourous undertone to the post. The Gupt actor also added a hashtag '#workworkwork" along with the post.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Shares Her Experience Of Relishing French Fries By The Scenic Begnas Lake

Manisha Koirala's photos on work, travel and life

Manisha Koirala is a self-confessed travel enthusiast. 1942: A Love Story actor shares glimpses from her personal and professional life through scenic photos and quirky captions. In her latest post, the 50-year old actor shared a black and white behind the scenes photo. To complete the post, she added a quote by Alexander Graham Bell in the caption. She wrote, "Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work in hand."

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Shares Throwback 'before And After Makeup' Picture

The actor is seen sporting middle-parted curly hair, a blouse, a pair of dark jeans and shoes. The exact colour of her clothes is not known but whatever the colour may be, she looks gorgeous even in a simple outfit. The Dear Maya actor's hands are gesturing a question, probably for a person behind the lens. The caption adds quirky humour to the photo.

The actor is currently based in her homeland Nepal. The photo was tagged to Panipokhiri in Lazimpat. Lazimpat is an upscale locality in the Kathmandu district because of several embassies and ex-pat hangout places. Previously, the Dil Se.. actor had also shared a few photos from her trip across her homeland Nepal. The actor spares no chance to share the scenic beauty of India and Nepal. With simple, and thoughtful captions, Manisha Koirala's Instagram mirrors the actors well-read self.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Shares 'sun Soaked' Picture With An Iconic Quote As Caption, Take A Look

Manisha Koirala is known for her roles in Indian cinema. She debuted in Bollywood Subhash Ghai's Saudagar in 1991. The actor has a loyal fanbase in both countries. Other than being an actor, she also supports various social causes and is also vocal about her thoughts on politics. She was last seen in the Netflix film Maska as Diana Irani, who runs the Rustom Cafe in South Bombay.

She is slated to appear in the upcoming 99 Songs, a Hindi language musical romance film that is co-written and co-produced by A.R. Rahman. In 2018, she also released a biography titled "Healed" where she spoke about her battle with ovarian cancer. The novel gives a message of inspiration to the people who face similar predicament and encourages them to fight with all their might.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Showers Wishes On 'bhai' Siddharth's Anniversary: 'Stay In Love Forever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.