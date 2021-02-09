Manisha Koirala Shares 'sun Soaked' Picture With An Iconic Quote As Caption, Take A Look

Bollywood celebrities make sure to post pictures and share glimpses of their vacations and the fans also look forward to that. Now, Manisha Koirala who is one of the active celebrities on social media has shared a photo from her recent visit to the mountains. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a sunkissed picture of herself with a rather iconic view in the background. Have a look at the picture and how the fans reacted.

Manisha Koirala shares a glimpse from her trip to the mountains

The actor has gained a lot of success and fame owing to her long acting career in India, but she stays connected to her roots in Nepal. She has revealed in her recent Instagram post about the resort in which she is enjoying her time, which is located in a pleasant hilly region in Nepal. Staying at Mountain Glory Forest Resort and Spa, one can see the beautiful mountain ranges in the background which are covered in snow. The actor is seen sitting in a casual outfit with a cap on, enjoying the sunlight.

Koirala wrote in the caption, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough". It is a quote by the legendary actor Mae West. Manisha further wrote in the caption, “sun soaked”. Her fans and followers seemed impressed with the beautiful view in the picture, as they responded in the comments by complimenting the post. The actor often visits different tourist attractions in her home country Nepal and also makes sure to share glimpses of her visits on her social media account.

Manisha Koirala rose to fame in the '90s and became one of the top stars in Bollywood. She made debut in Hindi films three decades ago in the film Saudagar, which was released in 1991. That was followed by dozens of other films, including Dil Se,1942 A Love Story, Agni Sakshi and many more. She has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Nepali, Malayalam and Kannada films as well.

