Manisha Koirala Shares Her Experience Of Relishing French Fries By The Scenic Begnas Lake

Manisha Koirala recently gave netizens a peek into her me-time by Begnas Lake, Pokhara. Yesterday, the Prassthanam actor took to her Instagram handle to pen her soulful experience of watching the sunset with a picturesque view, surrounded by lush greenery. In addition to that, Manisha also shared glimpses from her '#Pokhra' travel diaries on her Instagram Stories.

Manisha watches the sunset at Begnas Lake with a plate full of french fries

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala is a hodophile and her Instagram handle is proof. A couple of weeks after sharing pictures of her trip to Kathmandu, the 50-year-old has now shared a streak of pictures from her recent trip to Pokhra. On February 7, 2020, Manisha revealed spending her Sunday experiencing the scenic sunset by the popular Begnas Lake, located in Nepal's Kaski district.

Along with sharing a couple of delightful pictures of the sunset on her Instagram handle, the Maska star also shared a picture of herself posing for the camera with a plate full of french fries and Begnas Lake in the background, and penned a heartfelt note to describe her experience. In addition to flashing her beaming smile at the camera, Manisha also flaunted her no-makeup look in the photograph, which left netizens gushing. She captioned the post writing, "The prettiest and the most soulful quite lake.. life is still, peaceful and perfect when sitting n watching the sunset here #begnaslake #pokhara (sic)".

Check out Manisha Koirala's Instagram post below:

Soon after Manisha Koirala's photos surfaced on social media, hundreds of fans of the actor flocked to the comment section of her IG post to shower her with heaps of praise. While one fan commented writing, "Wow you are looking great", another wrote, "Always charming". Take a look at some more fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, after starring alongside Javed Jaffrey, Nikita Dutta, and Shirley Setia in the Netflix film Maska as Diana Irani, Manisha Koirala will next be seen sharing the screen space with debutant Ehan Bhat, Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and others in AR Rahman's film, 99 Songs. The upcoming film had premiered at the Busan International Film Festival back in October 2019. However, 99 Songs' release date hasn't been announced by the makers yet.

