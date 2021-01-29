Manisha Koirala Showers Wishes On 'bhai' Siddharth's Anniversary: 'Stay In Love Forever'

Manisha Koirala took to Instagram to pour in wishes for brother, Siddharth Koirala, and sister-in-law, Yulia Koirala on their anniversary on January 28, 2021. In a warm post, the actor wished the couple God’s blessings and joy and to “stay in love forever.” Manisha Koirala addressed her sister-in-law as “dearest Yulia” and her brother Siddharth as “Bhai”.

The picture showed the couple of 12 years stand hand-in-hand, against a snowy backdrop. Both of them are wearing appropriate attire based on the climate, with Yulia wearing a green Sherpa jacket, boots and a cap and Siddharth sporting an all-black look. The couple looks cosy and happy together wearing big smiles.

Manisha Koirala’s family

Manisha Koirala, popularly called Manu or Manya, hails from a politically relevant family of Nepal. Her father, Prakash Koirala, has been a cabinet minister of Nepal for several years. Her grandfather, Bishweshar Prasad Koirala, had been the Prime Minister and so was her uncle Sushil Koirala.

Manisha Koirala’s brother, Siddharth is an actor in the Nepalese film industry. He married Yulia Koirala in 2008 in a traditional Nepalese ceremony. The couple has been living in Nepal ever since. Yulia Koirala is the founder of Sushila Arts Academy which specialises in music, art, dance and theatre.

A peek into Manisha Koirala’s Instagram

Koirala uses her handle to talk about things that are close to her heart and that which she feels very passionately about. She has also used her page to promote her book “Healed”. In a recent post, she revealed that her book has been translated into Nepali as well. Koirala has also used her Instagram to document her battle with cancer. Now that she is in remission, she is using her standing to open up about the cause and is a proponent for raising funds for others battling with cancer who do not have the necessary funds to get treatment. She goes around to spread awareness about cancer and how people can help those who are suffering from the disease.

Another facet she propagates on her page is her Nepali culture. She showcases the beauty of Nepal and all that it has to offer while also giving her followers a glimpse of her life following Nepalese customs and traditions. She showcases what it is like to be a Nepali.

