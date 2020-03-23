Vicky Kaushal Has The Shared Screen With These Popular Actors From The Bollywood Industry

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back. Here are some of the popular Bollywood actors that Vicky Kaushal has shared screen space with in the past.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal appeared together in Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). It was a crime thriller drama, based on Ramanna, a maniac murderer, who finds a soulmate in Raghavan, a policeman, who inspects his murder cases. He tries to make Raghavan realise how they both are similar. Both Nawazuddin and Vicky’s performances received appreciation.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal were cast together in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan (2018). The female lead for the film was Taapsee Pannu. The plot of the film revolved around a love triangle between a spirited young woman, her outgoing boyfriend and a fiance who's husband material. Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry was loved by the audience.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal appeared together in Rajkumar Hirani’s, Sanju (2018). The film is a biopic of the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt, his film career, jail sentence and personal life. Ranbir Kapoor played the character of Sanjay Dutt and Vicky Kaushal played the character of his best friend in the film. The audience loved seeing Vicky and Ranbir together in one frame.

Akash Dhar

Vicky Kaushal and Akash Dhar appeared together in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship (2020). The film marks as Dharma Production’s first film of this genre. The plot of the film revolves around a couple, who is trapped on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach.

