Manoj Bajpayee Reveals That He Once Lost Three Roles In A Single Day; Here's How

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most experienced actors in Bollywood, and recently made his digital debut with The Family Man. He has been trending on social media since he had a conversation with a news publishing house. In that particular conversation, Manoj revealed that he had a tough time during the initial years in his career. He revealed that Anubhav Sinha asked him to come and audition for a TV series when he was 17 years old. Read more about what Manoj Bajpayee had to say about his years of struggle.

Manoj Bajpayee on his struggling days

Manoj Bajpayee said that the four years at the beginning of his career felt like 40 years as everything around him was falling apart. He also revealed that he once managed to lose three different roles in a single day. He was supposed to play a prominent part in a series, a corporate film, one docudrama and another series. But things didn’t go as planned and he lost all the opportunities. Manoj Bajpayee said he picked himself up as the world was falling apart for him but he kept himself together. The star also revealed that the only thing that can break him is if he had to bear a personal loss.

More about Manoj Bajpayee

On the professional end, Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen on the Amazon Prime series called The Family Man. The series revolves around a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy. The series is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K and the crew currently prepping up for the second season of the show.

