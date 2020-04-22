Manoj Bajpayee To Ring In 51st Birthday In Uttarakhand Where He Is Stranded With Family

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to celebrate his 51st birthday on April 23, 2020. However, this time his birthday celebrations will be happening away from the hustle-bustle of the city. He has been stranded at a remote location in Uttarakhand where he was shooting for a web series with Deepak Dobriyal when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Manoj Bajpayee to have a different birthday celebration

Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke to a leading daily about his plans to celebrate his 51st birthday in a different manner with his family. He said that he is in the hills with his family and that there can be no better setting than this. He said the only problem is that he and his family are not allowed to get out of the compound. Manoj Bajpayee reassured that all houses are far apart from each other which has left no room for human contact. His wife Shabana is with him but their parents are settled in Delhi. He said that they are constantly in touch and have also asked their friends to check on both their parents to ensure their safety. Manoj Bajypayee also added that the greatest birthday gift for him would be to see the ongoing Coronavirus related pandemic subsiding in places around the world.

Manoj Bajpayee in Mrs Serial Killer

Manoj Bajpayee plays a pivotal role in the most recent Netflix original film titled Mrs Serial Killer. The film has been directed by Shirish Kunder and stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. The plot of the series revolves around a woman who would go to any extent to protect her husband who has been arrested. Have a look at the trailer of the film from Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Manoj Bajyapee Instagram

