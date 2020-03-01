Ivanka Trump's Reply To Her Photoshopped Images With Indians Will Leave You In Splits

In a hilarious reply to all the photoshopped images of her visit to India doing the rounds, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump shared some of the viral images with a reply that left the netizens in splits. Responding to a post which shared some of the viral photoshopped images, Ivanka Trump replied stating that she had made 'many friends' during her visit to India!

Read: Diljit Dosanjh & Ivanka Trump At Taj Mahal? Actor Shares Hilarious Photoshopped Image

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.



...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Read: Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi For 'warm Hospitality' During Her India Visit

Ever since Ivanka visited India, netizens have been photoshopping images with her. Even singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to the trend, posting a photoshopped image of the both of them from Ivanka's visit to the Taj Mahal. He even hilariously captioned it as, "She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?" Everyone on Twitter lauded Ivanka Trump for being such a sport and playing along with the jokes.

Here is how the netizens reacted

Haha !! You're so humble



India loves you @IvankaTrump — Shayra Gill (@ShayraGill) March 1, 2020

Read: With Jared Kushner In Tow, Ivanka Trump Thanks India With ‘Taj Mahal’ In The Backdrop

Read: Ivanka Trump Chose Kashmir-inspired Gown By Rohit Bal For Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner