Diljit Dosanjh Invites Hilarious Reactions For His Tweet To Ivanka Trump, Best Ones Here

Bollywood News

Diljit Dosanjh goes on to invite a bunch of hilarious reactions from his Twitter followers after the tweet he made to Ivanka got a reply from her. Read to know.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
diljit dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular singer turned actor in India. He is a prominent figure in Punjab and has a quite a huge fan following of his own. Fans often find his social media accounts quirky as he has the funniest response to some of the foreign celebrities. In the past, Diljit has showered praises like a typical lover boy, to some of the women in Hollywood including Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

Also Read | Ivanka Trump Has Sweetest Response As Diljit Dosanjh Puts Himself In Her Taj Mahal Picture

Diljit Dosanjh invites a bunch of hilarious reactions for his tweet to Ivanka 

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh & Ivanka Trump At Taj Mahal? Actor Shares Hilarious Photoshopped Image

However, his favourite and most well-known celebrity crush is Kylie Jenner. The Good Newwz actor is seen often commenting on her photos praising her or simply trying to flirt with her in the comments section. Kylie having a massive social media following has not yet commented on Diljit’s comments, however, his fans often reply to his comments. Usually, fans praise him for his light-hearted humour and comic sense. Similarly, Diljit once again has made way into the account of another prominent person from the USA. This time Diljit made a hilarious post regarding Ivanka Trump’s visit to the Taj Mahal.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Visits His 'Soorma' Co-star Angad Bedi To Enquire About His Health

In a photograph shared by Ivanka sitting at the foot of the monument, Diljit cropped himself beside her. He captioned the picture as Ivanka was asking him to show her the Taj Mahal and was persistent, therefore he had to take her. This whole scenario happened during Trump’s visit to India. Unlike most actors and celebs, Ivanka replied to Diljit's comment, thanking him for the hospitality, taking the joke further. She also went on to call it an experience she will never forget.

What followed after this interaction was a bunch of hilarious tweets from fans who notified Diljit that they have met Ivanka before him already. Here are some of the most hilarious replies.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit & Other Bollywood Celebs Congratulate 'Parasite'

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
