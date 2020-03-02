Diljit Dosanjh Invites Hilarious Reactions For His Tweet To Ivanka Trump, Best Ones Here

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular singer turned actor in India. He is a prominent figure in Punjab and has a quite a huge fan following of his own. Fans often find his social media accounts quirky as he has the funniest response to some of the foreign celebrities. In the past, Diljit has showered praises like a typical lover boy, to some of the women in Hollywood including Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

Diljit Dosanjh invites a bunch of hilarious reactions for his tweet to Ivanka

However, his favourite and most well-known celebrity crush is Kylie Jenner. The Good Newwz actor is seen often commenting on her photos praising her or simply trying to flirt with her in the comments section. Kylie having a massive social media following has not yet commented on Diljit’s comments, however, his fans often reply to his comments. Usually, fans praise him for his light-hearted humour and comic sense. Similarly, Diljit once again has made way into the account of another prominent person from the USA. This time Diljit made a hilarious post regarding Ivanka Trump’s visit to the Taj Mahal.

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

In a photograph shared by Ivanka sitting at the foot of the monument, Diljit cropped himself beside her. He captioned the picture as Ivanka was asking him to show her the Taj Mahal and was persistent, therefore he had to take her. This whole scenario happened during Trump’s visit to India. Unlike most actors and celebs, Ivanka replied to Diljit's comment, thanking him for the hospitality, taking the joke further. She also went on to call it an experience she will never forget.

What followed after this interaction was a bunch of hilarious tweets from fans who notified Diljit that they have met Ivanka before him already. Here are some of the most hilarious replies.

You are late paaji. 😜 pic.twitter.com/qUBO14bCbC — Aditya Chaudhary (@hrypr) March 1, 2020

Himesh reshamiya with his fav singer pic.twitter.com/k2y2apKIq3 — Mowgli (@Urban_mowgly) March 1, 2020

Paaji To Gaye 😄😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gVRCC7VNNB — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) March 1, 2020

