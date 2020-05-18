Manoj Bajpayee Shares His Thoughts On Lockdown With A Heart-touching Poem

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the whole country coming to a standstill, ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Due to the travel ban imposed by the government, a lot of migrant workers are stuck in various parts of the country, finding it difficult to cope with the impact of the virus on their livelihood. Therefore, actor Manoj Bajpayee penned a heartfelt poem, putting forth his '#lockdownthoughts' on social media describing the daunting situation of migrant workers amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Manoj Bajpayee pens heart-touching poem

While most of the Bollywood celebrities are utilising their quarantine time by either spending quality time with their family or by indulging in various fun activities, Manoj Bajpayee has decided to channel his inner writer and poet amid the lockdown and his Instagram handle is proof. From digging up random pictures from his gallery and sharing them with the hashtag '#lockdownphotography' to sharing some deep thoughts with the hashtag '#lockdownthoughts', the Aligarh actor is winning hearts of several social media users online with his lockdown diaries.

Recently, Bajpayee took to Instagram to share a poem that described the difficult circumstances that all the migrant workers are going through to reach back home amid the travel ban due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country. Apart from sharing a grievous photograph on Instagram, Manoj Bajpayee captioned it,

बाबा का कंधा

बाबा की मस्ती

अब तो चला

बस्ती बस्ती

आँगन में लोटा

पोछा मैं पोटा

अब सोया सोया

बक्से पे मैं

नींदी रानी

बड़ी सयानी

खटर खटर

पटर पटर

नगर छूटा

शहर छूटा

मस्ती छूटी

सपने टूटे

यार छूटे

छूटी मस्ती

छूटा कंधा

बक्से का ताला

बाबा का सीना

नगर नगर

डगर डगर

नींदी रानी

सपना दे दो

बक्से को अब

छूटने ना दो

बक्से का कंधा

उड़ता परिंदा

नींदी रानी

बड़ी सयानी!! #lockdownthoughts

On the career front, the National-Award winning actor recently starred in the Netflix Original titled Mrs Serial Killer which released on the video-on-demand platform this month on May 1, 2020. Bajpayee shared the screen space with the Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez for this first time in this crime-thriller helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife Farah Khan Kunder. Although the film received a mixed reaction from the film critics and the audience, Manoj Bajpayee's performance in the film received a thumbs up from everyone and garnered a lot of appreciation.

