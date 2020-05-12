Manoj Bajpayee Shares An Adorable Picture With A 'selfie Bomber'; Check It Out

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most loved actors of the Hindi film industry. In this time of lockdown, he also is spending time at home and is seen interacting with co-stars and fan on his social media. Recently, he took to his Instagram to share a picture which was photobombed by his daughter. Take a look at Manoj Bajpayee's post here.

Manoj Bajpayee shares a picture with his daughter

On May 12, 2020, Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram and shared a post. In the post, the Family Man actor was seen laying on a bed in a black t-shirt and sporting a beard while his daughter Ava photobombed him from behind. Manoj Bajpayee captioned the picture by writing "Selfie bomber in the back!!!😃💕 Ava B". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Apart from this, Manoj Bajpayee had shared several pictures of Ava on her birthday and wrote a heartfelt note for her too. In the note, Manoj wrote "And she turn 9 today...!!!love you Ava to eternity always!!! It’s our marriage anniversary too!!! Celebrating life!! Forever thankful for our blessings!!! 💓💕🌸🌸". Take a look at the post where Ava is seen enjoying her birthday as she is surrounded by balloons and gifts.

Like most celebs, Manoj Bajpayee also is enjoying his free time as the industry stays at a halt due to the pandemic. While at home, the actor is spending time with his family and has been sharing pictures of himself. Check out some pictures he has shared recently.

