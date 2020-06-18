Manoj Muntashir on Sushant's death: 'World never listens to people when they are alive'

Famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who recently called out nepotism which has been prevalent in Bollywood for a long time, shared a picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with a thought-provoking caption. The lyricist took a jibe on the remarks that revolved around the death of the actor including his mental illness. While sharing the post, Manoj compared the death of the actor with the person’s feelings and voices which he feels can only be heard when a person gives up on his life.

Manoj Muntashir shares thought-provoking post

Manoj who earlier asked the film fraternity to “grow some real talent” in a tweet, penned his emotion on Twitter along with the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote that till the time a person is alive, his voice does not reach many. Manoj quoted heartfelt lines 'This is world, nobody listens to you while you are alive, I will have to die to be heard'.

Earlier, Manoj Muntashir made two tweets in which he addressed and called out the nepotistic nature in Bollywood. In the first tweet made on June 16, the lyricist questioned why is nepotism only restricted to actors. Manoj then asked why does nepotism only produce actors and not any good writers or directors. According to Manoj Muntashir’s tweet, he assumed that this may be due to the fact that actors born in the ‘Nepotism Laboratory’ can be cultured.

In the second tweet made on the same day, Manoj Muntashir said that he is not against nepotism. He then added that the famous film families should rather resort to making films within their own family. He then addressed nepotistic actors and families and asked them to grow some real talent in their backyard. Manoj Muntashir then called Neeraj Pandey, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, and Anurag Basu the gems of the film industry. He also highlighted the fact that all of the filmmakers that he mentioned come with no big surname and are supremely talented.

Previously, Manoj Muntashir had also called out Bollywood for its unusual way of giving awards to films and the work. The lyricist in an emotional tweet mentioned that he will not be attending any award functions in the future after his song Teri Mitti from Kesari failed to secure a win at an award show. Several fans agreed with the claims made by Manoj Muntashir and also called out the award show makers for the same reason.

