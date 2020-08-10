Manoj Muntashir Says Small Town Actors Connecting Themselves To Sushant's Incident; Read

Famous lyricist Manoj Muntashir has been backing CBI inquiry ever since the justice for Sushant Singh Rajput crusade began. The writer expressed his thoughts on how actors from small towns, who come to make it big in Bollywood, are scared to pursue their dreams. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the lyricist-writer expressed that he is worried about the repercussion of Sushant's sad incident on aspiring actors who come from smaller towns.

In an interaction with the news portal, Manoj Muntashir said that he is looking at the larger picture. He called people from small towns as the 'backbone' of the industry, who come to Mumbai to do cinema. Expressing how those small-town people are connecting themselves to Sushant's incident, Manoj Muntashir opined that those people are worried that what happened with Sushant, could happen to anyone.

Adding to this, Manoj Muntashir, who penned the lyrics of Kabir Singh's song Kaise Hua, stated that whatever is happening around Sushant Singh Rajput's death has taken a toll on people. Talking about how he got several messages from people who told him that they are scared to pursue their dreams, Muntashir feared there could be a shortage of talent. He asserted that he did not want anyone to feel that they would be mistreated in the industry and meet the same end as Sushant met.

In the same interaction, Manoj also opined that the Mumbai police did not do their investigation correctly. He also pointed out how Sushant's demise was declared a suicide. He felt sorry about the on-going scenario pertaining to Sushant's case, which was followed by blaming his co-stars, and his mental health. Furthermore, Manoj exclaimed that the industry is competitive and many go through mental health issues. However, he also said that people can't just focus on the 'depressed and bipolar' news and pass on judgements.

Manoj Muntashir penned the lyrics of Sushant Singh Rajput's song Jab Tak from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Having worked with the late actor in the 2016 film, Muntashir talked about Rajput's 'brilliant mind' and his dedication. Manoj told the portal that Sushant was ready to listen and learn, and that he would always see him touching the feet of elders.

