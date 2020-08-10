CBI's Elite SIT To Record Sushant's Father's Statement First As Death Probe Begins

Republic Media Network's sources have informed that the team of Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) officers probing the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput will record the statement of the late actor's family on Monday. Sources said that the statement of KK Singh - Sushant's father will be recorded first as he is the complainant in the case, at his Faridabad residence. Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh is the Police Commissioner of Faridabad. The CBI had on Sunday, collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

CBI takes over Sushant case

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, named in KK Singh’s complaint, and others, after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe. The Bihar Police, that had cited the ‘non-co-operation’ from Mumbai Police, faced hurdles as a four-member team arrived in Mumbai to probe the case that was registered in Patna. Following this, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe to the Centre, which was accepted. The CBI has constituted its elite SIT to probe the case.

However, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshende claimed that the CBI investigation was ‘illegal’ unless the Maharashtra government consents. The Maharashtra government, on the other hand, has been adamant about not transferring the case to the CBI. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the Mumbai Police was competent enough to probe the case. Deshmukh also claimed that the case ‘has not gone to the CBI yet’ and that the Supreme Court will take a call on that on August 11. In the midst of this, the ruling Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana has taken to questioning Sushant's family rather than accepting the open and clear inadequacies in the Mumbai Police's probe.

ED questions Rhea and family

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and the other accused in the case are also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate on the money-laundering charge stemming from KK Singh’s claim of embezzlement allegedly done by Rhea. Rhea was questioned for over seven hours on Friday.

Currently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating Rhea, along with her father, Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty.

Republic TV had provided in-depth coverage of the events before and after the unfortunate death of Sushant. Right from the statements of his staff, friends, lawyer, trainer, bodyguard to the interview of Ankita Lokhande, numerous sensational details and inconsistencies have come to the fore.

