Manoj Muntashir Takes A Jibe At Nepotism With Kid's Dance Video, Seeks Details To Help Him

Is it hard to make a mark in the film industry? Does lobbying, nepotism and favouritism make it impossible for talent to shine through? These questions have become a talking point in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, with fans fuming at his rumoured ‘boycott’ and alleged ouster from films.

While nepotism is a reality that won’t go away soon, the fact that many from non-film families have established themselves in Bollywood can’t be denied. If such names stood out, the role of the people who gave them their initial opportunities is noteworthy.

Now, if a kid from a small town might soon become famous, Manoj Muntashir will have this role in his success. The lyricist was recently bowled over by a video in which a child is showcasing brilliant dance moves in front of his hut. The kid not just displays impressive dance steps, but also chips in fine acrobatics as he grooved to a medley of Govida’s hits like Ek Chumma, Raja Babu, Kisi Disco Me Jaaye, Raste Se Ja Raha Tha.

The Teri Mitti lyricist took a dig at the much-debated ‘insider vs outsider’ topic and wrote that ‘maddening’ talent was not found in ‘nepotism showrooms’ but in homes made of soil. He urged his fans to share the video and boost the child’s morale.

Here’s the post

In another post, he urged his fans to find out the details of where the ‘little boss’ was from. Manoj promised that he will give the kid the best training, given to only ‘rich people’s kids’, while pledging responsibility to his future.

पता लगाइए ये छोटे साहब कहाँ से हैं. मैं वादा करता हूँ कि इनको बढ़िया से बढ़िया ट्रेनिंग दिलाऊँगा, उन तमाम सुविधाओं के साथ जो अमीरों के बच्चों को मिलती हैं. इनका भविष्य मेरी ज़िम्मेदारी, और इनको ढूँढ निकालना, आपकी. लग जाइए काम पर. https://t.co/eRqneFjnRw — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) June 26, 2020

Manoj has been one of the names vocal in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After calling for an investigation into the actor’s death, he also urged people from small towns not to be worried about nepotism and book their tickets to come to Mumbai. He also urged film families to produce writers and directors and not just actors.

